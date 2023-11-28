Alia Bhatt’s ‘Awe-dorable’ Birthday Wish To Her Sister Shaheen Bhatt, Says ‘You Are Sunshine’

If Alia Bhatt’s today’s Instagram dump will not make you awestruck, then what will? The heartthrob of Bollywood took to her social media handle and dropped a series of photos sharing with her dear sister Shaheen Bhatt and wished her on her special day.

Sharing the pictures, Alia Bhatt, in the caption, expressed her love and affection for her dear sister with short poetry, “you are joy .. you are lightmay we every now and then have a fightyou are sunshine, you are breeze

please please always take care of your knees

I am not a writer.. I am not a poet.. I’m just your loving sister and I’m sure you know it happy birthday my sweetie.”

While in the photo dump, Alia Bhatt shares unseen snaps with her sister Shaheen. And through all the snaps, one can see the love the sisters share for each other. From doing acts of service to posing like crazy, Alia treated her fans with a glimpse of the adorable bond she shares with her sister. Their smiling face and cozy hugs seem the support system for both of them, and we have often witnessed their admiration for each other. They are the best sisters in the town.

What is your reaction to this adorable sister’s bond? Drop your views in the comments box below.