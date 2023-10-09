Movies | Celebrities

Alia Bhatt's Cheeky Fashion In Photoshoot Leave Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar Awestruck

Alia Bhatt is making headlines with her new photoshoot. Her new photoshoot cheeky fashion has left her mother, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others awestruck.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Oct,2023
  • Highlights
  • Alia Bhatt poses for Vogue Singapore magazine.
  • Alia’s new photoshoot shows her cheeky fashion looks.
  • Alia’s style has awed mother Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others.

The queen of heart, Alia Bhatt, is back in fashion with her recent photoshoot. The diva turned cover girl for the world-famous fashion magazine Vogue. Alia is seen in a never-seen-before avatar in these photos, embracing the cheeky fashion that has left mother Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others awestruck. Let’s check out.

Alia Bhatt’s Cheeky Fashion

On Monday morning, Alia shares a series of photos from her recent photoshoot, embracing contemporary styles. Alia dons stunning outfits, from body-hugging tops and skirts to stylish shirts and leather shorts to vintage glam in Singapore.

In the first click, she looks like a sassy girl with an edgy look in a white top and skirt. In the third slide, Alia shows her stylish side with the beige vintage fashion. The fourth picture shows her ‘what-a-babe’ vibe in the shirt and leather shorts. Last but not least, the dark blue shade top and red skirt look surreal.

“Wake up and smell the rose,” Alia Bhatt captioned her post. These stunning looks are drool-worthy. However, her cheeky fashion has left her mother, Soni Razdan, awestruck as she dropped three red hearts in the comments section. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar says, “Just wow.” South diva Sobhita Dhulipala reacts, “Wow.” Zareen Khan commented, “Soo pretty.”

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

