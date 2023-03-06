With the help of her captivating white saree appearances, Alia Bhatt has regularly been able to make headlines these days as she promotes her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Well, Alia demonstrated that you were mistaken by making white look as stylish and attractive as ever, in spite of your first thoughts that it may be boring or monotonous. Alia has returned to the area after making some incredible fashion statements in Berlin while wearing all white.

Alia wowed in a spotless white cotton saree for a promotional event that was adorned with fine embroidery work all over the drape. She wore it with a white translucent sleeveless blouse with a plunging v-neck. Alia adorned her outfit with a matching ring, long dangler earrings, and other jewelry. She decided to wear colored lips and kohl-rimmed eyes for cosmetics. She wore a white rose as an embellishment in a side-parted, sleek braided hairdo.

For a different occasion, Alia Bhatt chose a selection of white sarees to promote one of the most eagerly awaited movies. With her white satin silk saree with black borders, she swept the Internet by storm. She wore a black blouse with white-colored piping and a plunging neckline. In preparation for the outing, she chose oxidized jhumkas and a ring. She nailed the look like a true diva with her delicate black bindi and understated makeup.

About her white sarees, Alia Bhatt also opted to generate some buzz by including floral patterns. The actress wore a second white saree with lovely floral patterns in pink, green, and yellow. Together with it, she wore a matching blouse with a closed round neckline. Her blouse was completely covered with floral patterns. Here, she adorned herself with silver jhumkas as accessories and finished the outfit with her trademark black bindi and white flowers in her hair.

Alia Bhatt once made a cultural statement while donning a different white saree that will live in the memory for a very long time. She frequently appeared in public wearing a white organza saree with golden borders and yellow flower patterns. This was followed by her slipping into a blouse with a low neckline. With her straight hair left open, Alia accessorized herself with silver earrings.

Which white saree look of Alia Bhatt you praised most, let us know in the comment area.

Source: ht, pink villa