Alia Bhatt’s Unique Spin On A Century-Old Saree With A Strapless Designer Blouse

Alia Bhatt is a well-known actress in the Bollywood industry. The diva made headlines in the rom-com film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” with co-star and her best friend Ranveer Singh. Now, the actress is set for the upcoming release of her “Jigra” collaborations with Dharma Productions, and she also shared a poster picture on Instagram. The actress shares a stunning traditional look on her Instagram post as she opted for a wedding look. Check it out below-

Alia Bhatt’s Century Old Saree With Strapless Blouse-

Taking to her Instagram post, Alia Bhatt posts photos of herself as she chose a glam fit for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The outfit features a fuchsia-pink color with small gold floral buttas all over, a gold threadwork border with cut-work lace attached on the borders with a dropped end piece, exuding a super chill vibe. She paired the saree with an intricately hand-embroidered blouse adorned with golden sequins, featuring a modern strapless sweetheart neckline that blends contemporary flair with the vintage elegance of her century-old saree. The outfit is designed by Manish Malhotra.

Alia Bhatt’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Alia Bhatt’s ethnic look is a masterpiece that accentuates her traditional accessories and styling. Her choice of a gold and emerald choker necklace, traditional jhumkas, a maang tikka, and kadhas adds a touch of elegance and cultural richness to her outfit. The centre-partition sleek bun adorned with a gajra enhances the traditional feel, while understated makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips complete her classic yet sophisticated look. This ensemble showcases perfectly balancing glam with attire for a stunning ethnic appearance. In the photos, Alia Bhatt showcases her stunning beauty in a dazzling saree look with a charismatic beauty.

