All Smiles! Kriti Sanon finally finds the ‘love’ she desired

Family holds a special place in our hearts as the ultimate source of love and support. They are the ones who stand by us through thick and thin, offering affection and understanding. Regardless of the challenges and obstacles we may face, the bond of family remains a constant pillar of strength.

Given that, Kriti Sanon, who’s seen in the movie Adipurush as Sita believes it the same way! And we got to know this by the actress’ latest post on Instagram, where she shared beautiful family moment, and then asserted it to be the ‘love’ she always ‘wanted’

Kriti Sanon’s family picture

In the picture, we can see Kriti Sanon posing with her sisters and their kids too. Sharing the adorable moment, Kriti wrote, “The kinda love I needed Had the best time meeting my girls and their lil girls.. Maasi’s lil dolls! 😍🫶🏻 @ayushi.tayal @kriti_baveja our girl gang’s gettin bigger We should do this more often! love you guys!!”

Here take a look-

Kriti Sanon’s work in Adipurush

Adipurush has been taking the centre stage as of late. The movie has been facing quite some hate from the netizens all across the country. However, amidst all the hate and critics, Kriti Sanon has been poured with love and affection with her amazing work as Sita (Janaki) in the movie Adipurush. The actress looked absolutely stunning as Janaki. The movie also starred Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and others.