Allu Arjun Reacts on Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram post

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of 2024. Even before the release of Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021, the makers announced the film’s release in two parts. As the release date nears for Pushpa 2, one of the songs, Pushpa Pushpa was released recently, and Rashmika Mandanna praised the success of the song on YouTube.

Rashmika shared a clip of the song Pushpa Pushpa on her Instagram story with the text, “Naaaiiicccceeee! It’s the #PushpaRaj mania!” The video shows the song’s record. It is a worldwide chartbuster across different languages. It has more than 73 million views on YouTube with 2 million plus likes. Undeniably, it is creating a buzz in the headlines with its massive records. Re-sharing Rashmika’s story, Allu Arjun thanked her. The actor wrote, “Thank you, my dear.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule is an upcoming action drama in Telugu that will be dubbed in several languages. It is directed and written by Sukumar under his Sukumar Writtings banner. It is produced by Naveen Yemeni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shanker under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. It is one of the most expensive Indian films, with a budget of 500 crores, and it will be released on Independence Day, 15 August 2024. ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ grossed around Rs 326.6 crore worldwide.