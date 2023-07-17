ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Allu Arjun’s daughter to portray younger version of Janhvi Kapoor in Jr NTR’s Devara

According to rumours, Allu Arha might portray the younger version of Janhvi Kapoor's character, although official confirmation from the production team is still pending, as stated in an article by 123 Telugu

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Jul,2023 17:15:17
Allu Arjun’s daughter to portray younger version of Janhvi Kapoor in Jr NTR’s Devara 834669

In a highly anticipated collaboration, popular Telugu star Jr NTR and acclaimed director Koratala Siva have joined forces for their upcoming pan-Indian mass entertainer titled “Devara.” This exciting project has garnered significant attention within the film industry and among fans alike. Adding to the excitement, the film marks the Tollywood debut of the stunning Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen alongside Jr NTR as his leading lady, portraying his love interest.

Recent news of the completion of a pivotal filming schedule for “Devara” has set social media abuzz with speculation and anticipation. Speculations have emerged suggesting that Allu Arha, daughter of the renowned Icon Star Allu Arjun, may make a special appearance in the movie. According to rumours, Allu Arha might portray the younger version of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, although official confirmation from the production team is still pending, as stated in an article by 123 Telugu. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates regarding this exciting possibility. Notably, Allu Arha made her acting debut in the film “Shaakuntalam,” sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Joining the star-studded cast, “Devara” also features the talented Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen in the role of the antagonist, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the film. Additionally, Shine Tom Chacko has been cast in a significant role, further enhancing the overall appeal of the project. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts in association with NTR Arts, “Devara” promises to be an extravagant cinematic experience. The music for the film will be composed by the highly acclaimed musician Anirudh Ravichander.

With its grand worldwide release scheduled for April 5, 2024, “Devara” is poised to captivate audiences across the globe. The film’s blend of star power, talented cast, and the vision of director Koratala Siva has set high expectations among fans, making it one of the most eagerly anticipated projects in recent times. As the countdown begins, audiences eagerly await the unveiling of this cinematic spectacle, hoping to witness the magic that this collaboration between Jr NTR, Koratala Siva, and Janhvi Kapoor will undoubtedly bring to the silver screen.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Janhvi Kapoor epitomises floral dream in this midi, see pics 834061
Janhvi Kapoor epitomises floral dream in this midi, see pics
Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Black Bodycon; See Pics 833600
Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Black Bodycon; See Pics
Bawaal: Varun Dhawan didn’t speak to Janhvi Kapoor on the first month of shoot on purpose 833298
Bawaal: Varun Dhawan didn’t speak to Janhvi Kapoor on the first month of shoot on purpose
Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Romantic Moments On 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte' 832740
Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Romantic Moments On ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte’
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Muse In Sparkling Floral Bodycon; See Bawaal Pics 832855
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Muse In Sparkling Floral Bodycon; See Bawaal Pics
Scoop: RRR 2 all set in the pipeline, Vijayendra Prasad aims to make it a ‘Hollywood Production’ 832366
Scoop: RRR 2 all set in the pipeline, Vijayendra Prasad aims to make it a ‘Hollywood Production’
Latest Stories
Guess who's the latest heartthrob smitten by Pooja, the sensational Dream Girl from the B-Town universe? 834701
Guess who’s the latest heartthrob smitten by Pooja, the sensational Dream Girl from the B-Town universe?
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Abhishek Malhan turns doctor; makes fun of Elvish Yadav 834674
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Abhishek Malhan turns doctor; makes fun of Elvish Yadav
Breaking: Welcome 3, Jolly LLB 3 to hit floors soon, Arshad Warsi confirms 834668
Breaking: Welcome 3, Jolly LLB 3 to hit floors soon, Arshad Warsi confirms
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house 834691
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house
Gavie Chahal serves the needy in the flood-hit region of Patiala; read details 834666
Gavie Chahal serves the needy in the flood-hit region of Patiala; read details
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Mohan seeks to divorce Radha? 834665
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Mohan seeks to divorce Radha?
Read Latest News