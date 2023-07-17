Allu Arjun’s daughter to portray younger version of Janhvi Kapoor in Jr NTR’s Devara

In a highly anticipated collaboration, popular Telugu star Jr NTR and acclaimed director Koratala Siva have joined forces for their upcoming pan-Indian mass entertainer titled “Devara.” This exciting project has garnered significant attention within the film industry and among fans alike. Adding to the excitement, the film marks the Tollywood debut of the stunning Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen alongside Jr NTR as his leading lady, portraying his love interest.

Recent news of the completion of a pivotal filming schedule for “Devara” has set social media abuzz with speculation and anticipation. Speculations have emerged suggesting that Allu Arha, daughter of the renowned Icon Star Allu Arjun, may make a special appearance in the movie. According to rumours, Allu Arha might portray the younger version of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, although official confirmation from the production team is still pending, as stated in an article by 123 Telugu. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates regarding this exciting possibility. Notably, Allu Arha made her acting debut in the film “Shaakuntalam,” sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Joining the star-studded cast, “Devara” also features the talented Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen in the role of the antagonist, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the film. Additionally, Shine Tom Chacko has been cast in a significant role, further enhancing the overall appeal of the project. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts in association with NTR Arts, “Devara” promises to be an extravagant cinematic experience. The music for the film will be composed by the highly acclaimed musician Anirudh Ravichander.

With its grand worldwide release scheduled for April 5, 2024, “Devara” is poised to captivate audiences across the globe. The film’s blend of star power, talented cast, and the vision of director Koratala Siva has set high expectations among fans, making it one of the most eagerly anticipated projects in recent times. As the countdown begins, audiences eagerly await the unveiling of this cinematic spectacle, hoping to witness the magic that this collaboration between Jr NTR, Koratala Siva, and Janhvi Kapoor will undoubtedly bring to the silver screen.