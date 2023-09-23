Movies | Celebrities

Amidst Farm Fun Time With Daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra Wishes Parineeti Chopra To Be Happy On Her Big-day

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a fun time with her daughter Malti Marie and wishes Parineeti Chopra for her wedding day. Check out the photos below in the article.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Sep,2023 21:00:33
Chopra sisters are buzzing in headlines as Priyanka enjoys her adorable time on the farm with her daughter Malti Marie; on the other hand, Parineeti is all set to be the bride and witness the big day of her life. In addition, the desi girl wishes her little sister to be happy on her wedding day.

Priyanka Chopra’s Fun Time With Daughter Malti Marie

On Saturday morning, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable view of her and her daughter Malti Marie from the family farm fun time. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a white shirt and beige pants with a cap on her head. She can be seen taking the baby goat on her back and helping her/him eat the leaves. Also, her daughter Malti Marie was playing on the animal farm.

“Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm
So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore,” Priyanka Chopra captioned the post.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra, in her story, shared a throwback picture of Parineeti in her happy mode from a vacation, and in the text, she wrote, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding is tomorrow, Sunday, 24 September 2023, in Udaipur’s lavish Leela Palace.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.

