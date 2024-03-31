Movies | Celebrities

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor dropped photos and videos of son Vayu enjoying his morning walk with his grandparents. Check out glimpses below.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja‘s little son Vayu is growing up faster. The couple jointly posted a picture of their son enjoying a fun time with his grandparents. Vayu’s grandparents, Harish Anuja and Priya Ahuja, came to Mumbai to spend some quality time with their little bundle of joy.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Anand shared photos and videos in which the little one can be seen running with his grandparents and father. The first photo shows Vayu walking with his father, while the other features Vayu walking with his father and grandmother out for a walk. In the third video, the little one walks through the street with his father and grandfather. In one of the videos, he also enjoys running behind his grandmother.

Sharing these photos and videos, Anand captioned, “Baba & Dadi come to town to run run run run w baby Vayu.” All these photos and videos show how adorable Vayu’s bond is with his grandparents. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor have been actively sharing glimpses of Vayu playing and doing stuff, treating their fans with the insights.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a baby boy whom they named Vayu, on 23 August 2022.

Did you like Vayu’s bond with his grandparents? Please share your opinions in the comments box below.