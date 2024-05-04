Ananya Panday, Alaya F and Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood Actresses Nailing Their Monochrome Fashion Trend

The monochromatic trend in Bollywood fashion has been popular with most females. It is an evergreen trend that continues to evolve even when other fashion trends have faded. Black and white styles are difficult, but these Bollywood stars have elevated the trend. From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, these three celebrities slayed the monochrome style.

Ananya Panday, Alaya F, and Janhvi Kapoor’s Monochrome Fashion Trends-

Ananya Panday in a Black Backless Dress

The dazzling diva, who shared it on Instagram, looked sizzling in a black backless dress. The outfit features a black halter-neck, sleeveless, deep backless silver buttons featuring all over the dress with a hipline fitted thigh-high slit appearance. She rounded off her look with a side-parted straight wet hairstyle, which gives a polished appearance. For makeup, the actress opted for smokey cat eye makeup with smudge kajal and nude creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with long silver earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Alaya F in a White and Black Strapless Gown

The actress steals the spotlight in a white and black strapless gown. The outfit features a strapless tube-style, with cross-cross cuts, that gracefully reveals her toned midriff, hip-lined fitted floor-length gown. Alaya accessorized her look with bold jewelry, such as gold round studs and spectacular rings. For makeup, She went for a dewy look featuring a smokey eye-contoured cheeks, blush, and sheer lipstick. She wore her hair in a beautiful, open manner, half cascading over her shoulder.

Janhvi Kapoor in a White and Black Mini Dress

Janhvi Kapoor looks great in a black-and-white plaid-check pattern with a sweetheart neckline, puffed sleeves, lace-up fastening to midriff, bodycon shape, and a mini-length hemline that exudes oomph and flawlessly accentuates her curves. To complement her outfit, Janhvi accessorized her elegant appearance with pearl stud earrings and a diamond statement chain necklace. She opted for little makeup, with nude eyeliner and matte lips, and styled her hair in a middle-parted rolled-up and rest-open hairstyle.

