Bollywood’s young and vibrant star, Ananya Panday, is known for her role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which received moderate reviews from critics. She is also ready with her new web series, ‘Call Me Bae,’ which will be released on September 6 on Prime Video. Apart from acting, Ananya Panday’s social media presence is always on point.

The actress recently took to social media to share some serene and heartwarming photos of herself organizing a pooja at her home on the auspicious occasion of Shravan Somwar. The actress gave fans a glimpse into her spiritual side, celebrating this holy day with grace and devotion. Take a look below!

Ananya Panday's Shravan Somwar Pooja

Taking to her Instagram post, Ananya Panday shared photos of herself in a simple yet elegant traditional outfit as she does pooja on Shravan Somwar’s occasion. As she performed the rituals, Ananya looked every bit the devoted worshipper. The photos showcased a beautifully decorated pooja with flowers, fruits, incense sticks, and the sacred idol. The actress perfectly captured the peaceful ambiance of the pooja room, filled with positive energy.

What Is Shravan Somwar?

Shravan Somwar is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. It typically falls between July and August and holds special significance in the Hindu calendar. There are five auspicious Mondays (Sawan Somwar) during Shravan when worshipping Lord Shiva is considered especially meaningful. During this time, especially on Shravan Somwar (Mondays), devotees observe fasts and perform special poojas to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. These Mondays are considered highly auspicious, and observing rituals is believed to bring prosperity, peace, and happiness.

Ananya Panday’s pooja at home on Shravan Somwar offers a beautiful reminder of the importance of staying connected to one’s roots and embracing the traditions that shape us. Her serene photos and the peaceful aura surrounding the celebration have undoubtedly inspired many to find time for spirituality in their own lives.

