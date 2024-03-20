Ananya Panday Channels Superwomen Vibes In A Pink Halter Crop Top And Black Pants, See Photos!

Ananya Panday is an incredible Bollywood actor and a lovely diva. The stunning actress in town never misses an occasion to impress web users with her daring fashion sense. She changes her avatar whenever she publishes a new post on her social media account. The actress always shares photos that become popular on the internet. Today, the actress astonished fans with a pink crop top and black pants party attire. Have a peek below.

Ananya Panday’s Pink Crop Top And Black Pants Appearance-

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress posted a mesmerizing picture on Instagram. She appeared in a Rani pink halter-neckline, sleeveless, multi-colored stone work embellished crop top with a backless knot-tied appearance paired with black sequin embellished high-waisted loose pants. It comes with a rani pink ruffle floor-length cape, which gives it a superwoman appearance. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy ponytail hairstyle. For makeup, the diva opted for light peach shade makeup with matte eyeshadow, black eyeliner, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with green and gold heart-shaped ear studs and rings. She shows off her glitzy outfits with a beautiful smile in the pictures.

