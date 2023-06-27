ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ananya Panday Childhood Video Dressed As Pilot Goes Viral

Ananya Panday is a famous star with a stunning personality. Her latest Instagram dump proves her cuteness and childhood antics.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jun,2023 00:05:28
Ananya Panday Childhood Video Dressed As Pilot Goes Viral

Ananya Panday is a renowned name in the entertainment business. Her style, personality, acting, behaviour, and films, there is nothing the audience is not liking about her. She is quite active on her Instagram account and often shares videos and photos on her profile. Yet again, she dropped a childhood video of herself which is going viral on the internet. Let’s check out.

Ananya Panday’s Childhood Video.

Ananya’s father, Chunky Panday, shoots the video, and his voice can be heard behind the camera. In the video, Chunky asks Ananya if she is flying somewhere. The actress, yes, very cutely replies with a yes, and then he asks her if she is a pilot or air hostess. After thinking a bit, she confidently says she is a pilot. The actor then asks her which airlines she works for; then, the diva takes Lufthansa among the other options.

The actress was dressed as a pilot in a black suit and matching hat. She looked cute and beautiful. Her chubby cheeks and bubbliness confused if she was actually Ananya, as the grown-up Ananya looked different from the younger one. She captioned her, “How badly do you need a holiday?”

Reacting to her antics, users dropped in comments. Ananya Panday’s mother, Bhavana Panday, wrote, “Love you loads !!!” Ayushman Khurrana says, “Too cute.” While Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Hahaha too cute ❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿 with the very famous Lakshmi 😂 dads favourite 👻 @ananyapanday @chunkypanday.”

Ananya Panday Childhood Video Dressed As Pilot Goes Viral 820202

Ananya Panday Childhood Video Dressed As Pilot Goes Viral 820203

Ananya Panday Childhood Video Dressed As Pilot Goes Viral 820205

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, And Shanaya Kapoor Look Adorable Recreating Childhood Memories
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, And Shanaya Kapoor Look Adorable Recreating Childhood Memories
Ananya Panday gets her balance right, looks sizzling in bralette and yoga trousers
Ananya Panday gets her balance right, looks sizzling in bralette and yoga trousers
Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor, all look irresistibly cute as kids in AI-generated pictures
Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor, all look irresistibly cute as kids in AI-generated pictures
Check Out: Ananya Panday’s Chai Charcha Partner
Check Out: Ananya Panday’s Chai Charcha Partner
Ananya Panday Takes Blessings From Waheguru Ji; Bhavana Panday Reacts
Ananya Panday Takes Blessings From Waheguru Ji; Bhavana Panday Reacts
Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday extend heartfelt birthday wish to Sharvari Wagh
Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday extend heartfelt birthday wish to Sharvari Wagh
Latest Stories
Parineeti Chopra’s Quirky Birthday Wish For Arjun Kapoor
Parineeti Chopra’s Quirky Birthday Wish For Arjun Kapoor
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Arijit Singh recreates ‘Pasoori’ for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Arijit Singh recreates ‘Pasoori’ for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer
Kusha Kapila announces divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia
Kusha Kapila announces divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia
Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ adorable summer vacation
Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ adorable summer vacation
Monalisa’s Couple Dance With Shalin Bahot Is Spectacular; Watch
Monalisa’s Couple Dance With Shalin Bahot Is Spectacular; Watch
Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut, here’s what he said
Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut, here’s what he said
Read Latest News