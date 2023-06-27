Ananya Panday Childhood Video Dressed As Pilot Goes Viral

Ananya Panday is a renowned name in the entertainment business. Her style, personality, acting, behaviour, and films, there is nothing the audience is not liking about her. She is quite active on her Instagram account and often shares videos and photos on her profile. Yet again, she dropped a childhood video of herself which is going viral on the internet. Let’s check out.

Ananya Panday’s Childhood Video.

Ananya’s father, Chunky Panday, shoots the video, and his voice can be heard behind the camera. In the video, Chunky asks Ananya if she is flying somewhere. The actress, yes, very cutely replies with a yes, and then he asks her if she is a pilot or air hostess. After thinking a bit, she confidently says she is a pilot. The actor then asks her which airlines she works for; then, the diva takes Lufthansa among the other options.

The actress was dressed as a pilot in a black suit and matching hat. She looked cute and beautiful. Her chubby cheeks and bubbliness confused if she was actually Ananya, as the grown-up Ananya looked different from the younger one. She captioned her, “How badly do you need a holiday?”

Reacting to her antics, users dropped in comments. Ananya Panday’s mother, Bhavana Panday, wrote, “Love you loads !!!” Ayushman Khurrana says, “Too cute.” While Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Hahaha too cute ❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿 with the very famous Lakshmi 😂 dads favourite 👻 @ananyapanday @chunkypanday.”

