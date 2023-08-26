ADVERTISEMENT
Ananya Panday cuts casual figure in denim corset and wide-leg jeans

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Aug,2023 03:00:53
Ananya Panday, the Bollywood sensation, recently unveiled a striking denim-on-denim look in her latest photoshoot, captivating her followers with her unparalleled style. The diva took to her social media platform to share glimpses from this mesmerizing photoshoot, alongside a significant announcement – the release of her film, “Dream Girl 2,” in theatres. Ananya’s charisma and fashion sense were on full display as she urged her fans to secure their tickets and be part of the cinematic experience.

For this eye-catching photoshoot, Ananya Panday donned a distressed denim corset top, adding an urban edge to her ensemble with a price tag of $195. She seamlessly paired this statement piece with oversized wide-leg jeans, priced at $295, as per reports, creating a harmonious fusion of contemporary and casual chic.

The actress exuded confidence and elegance in her preppy hot look, a testament to her ever-evolving style. In her caption, she enthusiastically wrote, “#DreamGirl2 is all yours 🤍 book tickets now!!” It’s noteworthy that the film stars the talented Ayushmann Khurrana in the male lead, promising a cinematic journey that has finally hit the theatres.

Take a look-

Ananya Panday’s dazzling style in this photoshoot not only turned heads but also served as a fashionable reminder of her status as a trendsetter and fashion icon in the industry.

Work Front

Ananya Panday continues to make her mark on the Bollywood landscape. Her latest endeavour, “Dream Girl 2,” marks another exciting chapter in her burgeoning career. Starring alongside the talented Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya’s role in the film has generated considerable anticipation among fans and critics alike. With her dynamic presence and evolving acting skills, Ananya Panday is undoubtedly a rising star to watch in the Indian film industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

