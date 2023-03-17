Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share a reel as she decks up in a stunning powdered blue saree with heavy embellishments in white on the border. The actress slipped in the beautiful sassy six yards for her cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding. Nonetheless, the Gehraiyaan actress looked absolutely stunner in the saree.

To team and amp up the saree look, the actress teamed it with a sleeveless strappy embellished blouse. The diva completed the look with a sheer beaded neck piece. The actress rounded off the look with a dewy soft makeup look. She kept her eyebrows filled-in, went on with dewy soft tender eyes and nude pink lips. She rounded it off with a stone bindi and left her hair wavy open.

Here take a look-

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Ladki waale taiyaar hai! 🥹🤍🪬 @alannapanday @ivor”

Soon after she shared the reel video on her social media handle, Manish Malhotra, one of the celebrated designers from the industry commented with love heart emojis. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and a very close friend to Ananya Panday, couldn’t help but go in awe with her friend’s gorgeous look in saree, as she wrote, “Oh My”.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Liger. The movie also featured Vijay Deverakonda. The movie however tanked at the box office. Ananya debuted in the film industry with the movie Student Of The Year 2 which also didn’t do well at the box office. The movie also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. However, her work in Gehraiyaan earned her due love and recognition, as audience could experience a different Ananya on screen.