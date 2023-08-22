ADVERTISEMENT
Ananya Panday Exudes Royalty In Gold Bralette And Pastel Green Skirt With Embellished Dupatta

Ananya Panday is a true fashion enthusiast. In her latest promotional look, the diva recently opted for a traditional flair in a pastel shade. Check out her ethnicity in the article below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Aug,2023 02:05:45
Ananya Panday Exudes Royalty In Gold Bralette And Pastel Green Skirt With Embellished Dupatta 844496

Ananya Panday, the stunning and stylish beauty in the entertainment world, never fails to impress with her sartorial fashion choices. Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2, and her promotional avatars have become the talk of the town. This time, she opted for a traditional flair in the sparkle of pastel shade for the promotions.

Ananya Panday’s New Promotional Look

Taking to her Instagram, the 24-year-old gives us a sneak peek into her royalty in the traditional drape. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the diva embraced her ethnicity in a shiny gold v-neckline bralette teamed with a stylish pastel green satin skirt, and she wrapped her look with an embellished dupatta over her shoulders like a queen.

What’s more? Ananya elevates her royalty with long dazzling jhumkas and bangles. Her sparkling gold eye shadow blushed cheeks, and peach lips by Stacy Gomes complement her queen vibes. The hairstylist Ayesha Devitre, added a pinch of sophistication as she styled Ananya in an open straight hairstyle. The beautiful pair of jutis rounds up her overall royal glam in the picture.

Ananya Panday Exudes Royalty In Gold Bralette And Pastel Green Skirt With Embellished Dupatta 844493

Ananya Panday Exudes Royalty In Gold Bralette And Pastel Green Skirt With Embellished Dupatta 844494

Ananya Panday Exudes Royalty In Gold Bralette And Pastel Green Skirt With Embellished Dupatta 844495

In addition, the royal background seems like she is posing in some palace. Sheldon Santos captured Ananya Panday in gorgeous and striking poses elevating her royalty to another level.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday’s upcoming film Dream Girl 2 will hit the theatres on 25th August, the coming Friday.

So are your guys excited for Dream Girl 2 release? And did you like Ananya’s royalty in the pastel hue? Share with us.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

