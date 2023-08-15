ADVERTISEMENT
Ananya Panday Goes Pretty In Pink Chiffon Saree; See Here

Ananya Panday, in the latest pictures, embraced her beauty in a pretty pink chiffon saree for promotions of her upcoming film on her social media handle

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Aug,2023 18:35:46
Ananya Panday is back to slay her fashion in a gorgeous traditional flair. With her impeccable taste and sense to style, she has become an inspiration for many. The actress has embraced her ethnicity in lehengas, anarkalis, sharara, and suits. And this time, she is making hearts flutter with her prettiness in a pink chiffon saree.

Ananya Panday’s Pretty Pink Avatar

Styled by the amazing stylist Meagan Concessio, Ananya looked pretty in the pink floral chiffon saree paired with a butterfly neckline lace blouse. She adds a pinch of glamour with a sparkling choker, earrings, and bangles.

But wait, there is more! Her makeup artist Stacy Gomes adorns her look with basic eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and glossy peach lips. A diamond bindi on her forehead rounds her desi look. Her gorgeousness in the Bollywood style ethnicity is just wow.

Great work by photographer Sheldon Santos who captured the diva in striking poses, embracing her beauty and ethnicity in the desi style. Her lean and perfect fit body complements her simplicity.

Undoubtedly, Ananya Panday’s stunning looks in the simple and pretty pink saree grabbed our attention. The actress is the prettiest in her desi girl vibes. She is gearing up for her upcoming film Dream Girl 2, which is scheduled to release on 25th August.

Did you like Ananya Panday’s new pretty look? Please drop your views in the comments box.

