Ananya Panday Is Glamour Personified In Blue One Shoulder Dress

Ananya Panday never fails to rule over the heart with her fashion choices. Today she exudes glamour in her new Dream Girl avatar in a velvet blue one-shoulder dress

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Aug,2023 01:05:25
Ananya Panday is ruling over hearts with her style statement in her promotional avatars. Her fashion choices have always made hearts flutter. Whether it be a mesmerizing glimpse in sarees or slaying the western look in co-ords, she can carry every style with elegance. This time, the actress looks glamour personified in a stunning blue one-shoulder velvet dress.

Ananya Panday Glamour Personified In Latest Pictures

Styled by the amazing Meagan Concessio, Ananya donned the glamourous blue velvet one-shoulder cut-out dress with elegance by Alex Perry. She adds a pinch of glamour with her beautiful accessories, a silver choker, diamond hoop earrings, and bracelets.

Ananya Panday Is Glamour Personified In Blue One Shoulder Dress 844741

Ananya Panday Is Glamour Personified In Blue One Shoulder Dress 844742

Ananya Panday Is Glamour Personified In Blue One Shoulder Dress 844743

But wait, there is more! Ananya rounds up her statement style in the glamorous look with the sleek bun, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and beautiful rosh lips. Draped in simplicity and elegance, Ananya’s glamorous look is undoubtedly an inspiration for many. She knows to make a statement with her style in every look.

Kudos to photographer Sheldon Santos who captured the beauty through his lens in the striking and perfect poses, flaunting her gorgeousness. In the cut-out detail around the curves, Ananya displayed her curvaceous midriff in the stunning outfit. With her dreamy look, she is making hearts swoon.

Did you like Ananya Panday’s glamourous avatar in the latest pictures? Share your thoughts in the comments box.

