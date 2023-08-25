ADVERTISEMENT
Ananya Panday Looks Gorgeous In Yellow Corset Floral Dress, Suhana Khan Says, 'Dreamy Girl'

Ananya Panday is actively promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. The diva in her latest avatar looks gorgeous in a yellow floral dress, and Suhana Khan reacts to her magical look

Ananya Panday is all smiles as just a day is left for her new and one of the most awaited films, Dream Girl 2, to hit theatres. In contrast, the diva is ruling over hearts with her flattering fashion file throughout her promotional looks, from desi sarees to contemporary dresses; her style has variety and glamour. Yet again, her glowing look in the floral dress even prompted her friend Suhana to comment.

Ananya Panday’s Gorgeousness In Floral Dress

Styled by her favorite Meagan Concessio, Ananya treats her fans in a beautiful yellow corset bodice floral printed dress from House of CB. To add a statement to her simplicity, she accessorized her glam with a simple chain on her neck and small earrings.

Kudos to Nidhi Chang, who styled her hair, complementing her gorgeousness. Stacy Gomes adorns her appearance with minimalistic makeup. She looked like sunshine in the pretty dress. At the same time, Aviraj Singh captured her in the best shots.

Suhana Khan’s Comment On Ananya Panday’s New Look.

Mesmerized with Ananya’s gorgeousness in the yellow dress, fellow colleague and best friend Suhana Khan, in the comments, wrote, “Dreamy girl.” While others also expressed their fondness through emojis.

What’s your reaction to Ananya Panday’s new glam? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

