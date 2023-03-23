The Gehraiyaan actress Ananya Panday has now left her fandom all startled with her fashion sense online. The diva took her casual fashion quotient to the next level, while decking up in gorgeous white ensemble. The actress decided to treat her fans with her candid mirror selfies on a Wednesday; and here’s how the actress pulled off the look like a queen.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to showcase a stunning casual look in white. The actress took her casual fashion game to the next level as she shared the pictures on her social media handle. The diva can be seen in a beautiful corseted white cutout top, which she teamed with matching white jeans. The actress completed the look with minimal makeup, keeping her eyes dewy, the actress rounded it off with pink glossy lips.

Here take a look-

The actress clicked the selfies with her phone in front of her mirror. Sharing the pictures, Panday wrote, “bibbidi bobbidi boo 🪄 #vibezzzzz”

Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Liger. The movie also featured Vijay Deverakonda in the male lead. However, the movie didn’t do well at the box office. Earlier talking about how she feels as an actor when a film doesn’t do well, she said, “As actors, we not only perform on stage or screen, but also try to entertain our audience. When a film doesn’t do well, it can be disappointing for the entire team, but it’s also a learning experience. We aim to avoid making similar mistakes in future projects and to keep providing an enjoyable experience for our audience.” As quoted by Money Control.