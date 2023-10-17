Ananya Panday pens birthday note for Anant Ambani’s fiancé Radhika Merchant, check out

Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday recently took to social media to wish her close friend, Radhika Merchant, a very happy birthday. Sharing a candid photograph featuring both of them elegantly dressed and beaming with gorgeous smiles, Ananya captioned the image with warm birthday wishes, saying, “Wishing a wonderful birthday to this lovely lady,” while tagging Radhika Merchant and punctuating her message with a heart emoji.

The snapshot provided a glimpse of the strong bond between the two young ladies. Ananya’s front open golden gown definitely won our fashion fanatic heads. And Radhika looked traditional goddess.

See picture:

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant, the recipient of these birthday wishes, is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, who hold influential positions as key figures in Encore Healthcare Ltd. Their association with the prestigious healthcare company adds a layer of prestige to Radhika’s background and highlights her affluent family lineage.

This year brought the much-anticipated news of Radhika’s engagement to her childhood sweetheart, Anant Ambani. The grand engagement ceremony took place at none other than the opulent residence of the Ambani family, Antilia, which is reported to have a staggering worth of Rs 15,000 crore. As the news spread like wildfire, the public eagerly awaits the wedding of this high-profile couple, with speculations suggesting a possible date in June or July of 2024. However, it’s important to note that the Ambani family has yet to officially announce a wedding date, leaving fans and the media in suspense.

Apart from her high-profile engagement and family background, Radhika Merchant, alongside her mother Shaila Merchant, boasts a significant net worth estimated to be around Rs 10 crore. This wealth stems from their substantial shares in Encore Healthcare, as well as their personal assets and properties. When considering the combined wealth of the entire Merchant family, including Radhika’s parents and other family members, their fortune is estimated to exceed a staggering Rs 900 crore. This revelation serves as a testament to their financial prosperity and social standing within India’s elite circles.