Ananya Panday rocks it the retro way in blue sequinned jumpsuit

Ananya Panday is taking us on a wild ride through the groovy wonders of retro fashion! Buckle up as she effortlessly channels the essence of the disco era, proving that the ’70s glam is back with a bang. In a series of jaw-dropping photos, Ananya not only rocks a jumpsuit like she just stepped out of a disco ball, but she’s also got the sass and wit to match. It’s like she’s on a mission to bring back the days of sequins, bold makeup, and all things fabulous. Get ready to time-travel with Ananya Panday as your retro fashion guide – the disco fever is about to hit, and she’s the queen of the groovy realm!

Ananya Panday drops photos

Ananya Panday just dropped a series of pics, and can we talk about how she’s owning the glamour game? Rocking this chic jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and wide-legged pants, she’s giving major disco vibes – and we’re here for it! The blue shimmer fabric adds that touch of vintage elegance that’s making us feel like we stepped into a groovy time machine.

And oh, the caption game is on point – “Panicked at the disco.” Sass level: 100! It’s like she’s inviting us into her world of fabulous chaos.

But wait, there’s more! Ananya throws in a matching blue sequinned headband and bold makeup magic. Smokey blue eyes and pink lips? Talk about serving looks! She’s not just rocking the retro vibe; she’s doing it with that extra dose of cool.

In the finale, Ananya Panday officially declares herself the Retro Queen in that blue sequinned jumpsuit. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a whole vibe, and she’s slaying in every frame. Disco fever officially brought back, and we’re dancing to Ananya’s chic retro tune!