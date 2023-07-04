Ananya Panday Shares BTS From Shoot

Ananya Panday is a heartthrob of Bollywood. Her acting prowess has amazed the audience. She started her journey as Student Of The Year 2 and since then has become a constant name in the news headlines. If not movies, she makes buzz with her fashion and personal lifestyle. The diva now shared the BTS from her shoot. Let’s check it out.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram account and shared a picture on her story. In the photo, you can see a bug camera setup on a tripod with all the crew members behind the scene. And in the text, she wrote, “this view though.”

Also, this picture is a representation that for a successful take and scene on screen, there are hundreds of other men and women who work hard behind the scene. And if a film works well, that means all these people succeed and not just the actors on screen.

Ananya Panday often shares such pictures on her Instagram and relates with her audience. She has a huge fandom of 24.5 million followers on her Instagram profile. Her regular updates and engagement posts keep her fans hooked on her. She has worked in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, Khaali Peeli, and Gehraiyaan.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.