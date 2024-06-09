Ananya Panday Shares Candid Moment With Her BFF Suhana Khan, Calls Her “Sweet Child”

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are well-known for their close friendship, and they often share their special moments on Instagram. Their bond exemplifies the essence of close friendship, filled with shared experiences, mutual support, and genuine affection. Recently, Ananya Panday shared a candid moment with her best friend, Suhana Khan, referring to her as a “sweet child.” This picture likely garnered a lot of attention and affection from their fans. Take a look at the picture below-

Ananya Panday Poses With Suhana Khan Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a beige strappy, sleeveless bodycon dress. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted wavy open hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach eyeshadow, shimmery blushy cheeks, and matte lips.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan looked stunning in a strappy, sleeveless, deep-neckline, plain bodycon dress. She finished off her look with middle-parted wavy open tresses and glam makeup with peach shimmery eyeshadow, blushy shimmery cheeks, and matte lips. To complement her look, she opted for a silver shoulder bag.

In the photo, the actresses are seen hugging each other and opting for a candid pose. She captioned her post, “Sweeet child of mine,” with a red heart emoji. The photo captures a genuine, unposed moment between the two friends, showcasing their natural camaraderie and affection.

