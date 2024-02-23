Ananya Panday Shines Bright In Pale Gold Saree Worth Rs. 1.70 lakh, See Photos

The heartthrob Ananya Panday was one of the guests at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding last night in Goa. And the style icon rocked her desi-ness in a pale gold saree for the ceremony. The Dream Girl 2 actress looks nothing short of a princess in this beautiful traditional drape.

Ananya yet again impresses her fans with her Gen-Z-inspired statement style in the latest pictures. Looking like a diva, the actress wore a glamorous pale gold saree from the exquisite shelves of Arpita Mehta. This beautiful drape comes at a hefty price of 1.70 lakh. The slip glittery blouse with the sheer saree looks gorgeous. The ruffle pleated and skinny touch defines Ananya’s curvy figure.

Keeping it simple yet charismatic with beautiful earrings and a bracelet, Ananya shines bright with minimal makeup and tinted lips. Her open hairstyle gives her breezy Goa vibes, and the golden heels complete her glam. In the refreshing greenery and silhouette hour, Ananya gets candid, posing in Goa and flaunting six yards of elegance.

Earlier, Ananya was snapped together with her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapoor, in a car, leaving for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding that took place on 21st February 2024. It was a fun-filled event with several stars, family and friends.

