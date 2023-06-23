Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, And Shanaya Kapoor Look Adorable Recreating Childhood Memories

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are talk of the town. The trio has often been in the headlines for their charisma as well as their friendship goals. And now, yet again, the trio is grabbing the attention of the viewers as they recreate childhood memories. Let’s check out.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account and shared a collage picture of herself with her close friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. The three besties got together for a fun night out with friends. And while enjoying their party time, the trio posed together and shared it on social media.

In the picture, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor posed in sequence and made the symbol of a gun in their hands, similar to when the trio played with plastic guns in their childhood. They had the same expressions and poses. And we can say that over the years, their bond has grown stronger.

In the throwback photo, the girls recreated the pose of iconic Hollywood characters. They were cute then as kids, and the trio looked fashionable and bold in the recent version. The trio often spends time together and buzzes in headlines for their charisma. Undoubtedly this new picture made you feel in awe.

Aren’t they a fab squad of three together? Please share with us. Follow IWMBuzz.com.