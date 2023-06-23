ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, And Shanaya Kapoor Look Adorable Recreating Childhood Memories

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor are besties of Bollywood. And here's how the trio recreates their childhood memory; check it out in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jun,2023 18:48:32
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, And Shanaya Kapoor Look Adorable Recreating Childhood Memories

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are talk of the town. The trio has often been in the headlines for their charisma as well as their friendship goals. And now, yet again, the trio is grabbing the attention of the viewers as they recreate childhood memories. Let’s check out.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account and shared a collage picture of herself with her close friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. The three besties got together for a fun night out with friends. And while enjoying their party time, the trio posed together and shared it on social media.

In the picture, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor posed in sequence and made the symbol of a gun in their hands, similar to when the trio played with plastic guns in their childhood. They had the same expressions and poses. And we can say that over the years, their bond has grown stronger.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, And Shanaya Kapoor Look Adorable Recreating Childhood Memories 819303

In the throwback photo, the girls recreated the pose of iconic Hollywood characters. They were cute then as kids, and the trio looked fashionable and bold in the recent version. The trio often spends time together and buzzes in headlines for their charisma. Undoubtedly this new picture made you feel in awe.

Aren’t they a fab squad of three together? Please share with us. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Suhana Khan buys swanky property in Alibaug near Mumbai, deets inside
Suhana Khan buys swanky property in Alibaug near Mumbai, deets inside
Ananya Panday gets her balance right, looks sizzling in bralette and yoga trousers
Ananya Panday gets her balance right, looks sizzling in bralette and yoga trousers
Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor, all look irresistibly cute as kids in AI-generated pictures
Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor, all look irresistibly cute as kids in AI-generated pictures
Check Out: Ananya Panday’s Chai Charcha Partner
Check Out: Ananya Panday’s Chai Charcha Partner
Ananya Panday Takes Blessings From Waheguru Ji; Bhavana Panday Reacts
Ananya Panday Takes Blessings From Waheguru Ji; Bhavana Panday Reacts
Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday extend heartfelt birthday wish to Sharvari Wagh
Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday extend heartfelt birthday wish to Sharvari Wagh
Latest Stories
Pranali Rathod Looks Cute While Wondering; See Pics
Pranali Rathod Looks Cute While Wondering; See Pics
‘Lust Stories 2’ Sets High Expectations for an Enthralling Movie
‘Lust Stories 2’ Sets High Expectations for an Enthralling Movie
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan lock horns during face-reading session
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan lock horns during face-reading session
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla do the ‘unthinkable’ to celebrate 5th anniversary, see snaps
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla do the ‘unthinkable’ to celebrate 5th anniversary, see snaps
Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree
Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree
Desi Vs Videsi: Rashmika Mandanna in printed salwar Vs Nora Fatehi in spicy red midi dress, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Desi Vs Videsi: Rashmika Mandanna in printed salwar Vs Nora Fatehi in spicy red midi dress, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Read Latest News