Ananya Panday Takes Blessings From Waheguru Ji; Bhavana Panday Reacts

The beautiful star of Bollywood, Ananya Panday, always wins hearts with her acts. And yet again, the star took blessings from Waheguru Ji, to which her mother reacted. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Jun,2023 20:30:39
Ananya Panday is the most loved actress and social media sensation. The diva debuted as Student Student Of Year 2 and rose to fame with her gorgeousness. Since then, she has been a regular treat for the media. Her stardom is increasing daily, and the actress keeps her fans engaged with her latest updates. And this time, the actress took blessings from Waheguru Ji, and her mother reacted.

Liger actress took to her Instagram profile and shared a couple of pictures. The diva took blessings from the holly place Golden Temple. The beautiful view of the water pond and the gorgeous temple looked captivating. She wore a beautiful white chikankari kurta, pyjama, and chunni to take blessings from god.

She posed in front of the scenic water body, and the wide-angle view of the temple looked epic. A religious place always brings peace and happiness. In the next click, she posed, joining her hands out the Golden Temple. In contrast, the place was full of people visiting Waheguru Ji and taking blessings.

Ananya Panday shared the pictures with the caption, “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh 🤍🙏🏼 Sabr. Shukr. Simran.” Reacting to her photos, her mother, Bhavana Panday, in the comments, shared joining hands and white heart emojis.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

