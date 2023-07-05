Ananya Panday thinks Suhana Khan is her ‘healthy competition’, read

Ananya Panday opened up recently talking about Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut. The Gehraiyaan actress has said that she isn’t anxious with it but rather is feeling competitive. She also mentioned Khan as her healthy competition. Scroll below to read the scoop-

What did Ananya Panday say?

Speaking in an interview, Ananya Panday said, “She is not nervous. She is very confident and I think she is very good at what she does. So I am actually very excited to see her. After The Archies teaser everyone is loving her,”

She added, “I don’t feel insecure, I feel competitive. I have always been competitive. I think it’s good to have healthy competition because it keeps you motivated. It makes me want to work even harder. It is inspiring whenever new talent comes because you get to see what good work is out there, you get to learn from people,” as quoted by Film Fare.

Suhana Khan’s debut

Zoya Akhtar’s film “The Archies” is set to mark the Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The film is scheduled to premiere on an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform on November 24. Suhana Khan, who is already a sensation, has garnered immense attention even before her highly anticipated debut. With her talent and the backing of a renowned filmmaker like Zoya Akhtar, Suhana is poised to make a strong impression in the world of Indian cinema