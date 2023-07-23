Ananya Panday Turns Blue Baby In Vacation Pictures; Check Out

Ananya Panday has been in the limelight lately due to her rumored relationship with the charming Aditya Roy Kapoor. As per the viral pictures, the duo enjoyed quality time together, vacationing in Spain. The duo was snapped at a bridge, where the actor shared a cozy moment with Ananya. Also, they were snapped wondering on the streets of Madrid. The diva now shared her new vacation pictures flaunting her blue baby vibes.

Ananya Panday Blue Baby Vibes

In the shared pictures, the diva wore a blue bikini with one shoulder infinity bralette and bottom. She had a coconut in her hand; she enjoyed the sunbath near the poolside. Her vacation pictures prove that the actress had great fun and witnessed the beauty of nature.

Ananya flaunted her hourglass figure in the mirror selfie in the other photo. Ananya didn’t leave any chance to witness the exceptional atmosphere and nature. She played with the beach sand and did star gazing at night. The actress also took time to check out the artistic talent around the city.

Also, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor are in the buzz to become the next power couple of Bollywood after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The dating rumours sparked after being snapped together at events, functions, and places.

