Ananya Panday Wows In Shimmery Golden Lehenga With Statement Choker

Ananya Panday is capturing attention with her recent look, which is all about glamour and glow. The Dream Girl actress is known for her exquisite fashion wherever she goes. She has the skills to carry every look effortlessly, from stunning mini dresses to beautiful sarees to bossy pantsuits. And the latest in the collection is no exception in golden shimmery lehenga. Let’s take a look below.

Ananya Panday’s Shimmery Golden Lehenga

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Ananya Panday looks like a princess in this shimmery lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani’s wardrobe collection. This stunning outfit includes a square neckline blouse with a V-cut detail. The full sleeves and jaw-dropping pattern accentuate her collarbones. At the same time, the golden work shines like a shimmer. The actress pairs her look with a matching lehenga skirt embellished with intricate designs and golden work. The matching heavy work dupatta complements her appearance.

Ananya opts for a beautiful golden choker necklace from Jewellery to give her lehenga a charming touch. The matching ring complements her appearance. Her open locks, styled in waves, give her a breezy look. The beautiful black eyeliner and kajal look beautiful. The shiny cheeks and maroon lipstick create a wow moment in the beautiful lehenga.

