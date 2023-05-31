Ananya Panday's Dehradun Vacation Dairies Is A Must Watch

Ananya Panday loves to take time off and enjoy vacationing in different places across the country and the world. This time the diva landed her board in Dehradun. Let’s take a look at all things the actress enjoyed during the vacation.

The diva shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account. In the first picture, Ananya posed in a sports bralette and printed sweatpants. She looked happy and comfortable, enjoying her vacation time. The greenery in the picture makes one wonder how beautiful the place must be.

Everything in the city looked beautiful, even the blue skies. She also took a mandatory mirror selfie flaunting her toned figure in loose ensembles. While the place Ananya stayed is nothing less than a dream. Undoubtedly she had a great time visiting the natural beauty. Every place she visited in Dehradun city was just wow—the streets, gardens, plants, and people.

In addition, she also shared an information board that says to be alert for monkeys. And it says, “Please do not leave your Window/Door open.

Monkeys tend to cross over the rooftop early morning.

Don’t be alarmed by the thumping sound!”

Ananya enjoys a massive fandom on her Instagram account, with 24.4 million followers on her profile.

