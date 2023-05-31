ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ananya Panday's Dehradun Vacation Dairies Is A Must Watch

Ananya Panday is a heartthrob actress who has constantly captivated her fans. And this time, she is grabbing attention with her vacation diaries, check out the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
31 May,2023 19:52:05
Ananya Panday's Dehradun Vacation Dairies Is A Must Watch

Ananya Panday loves to take time off and enjoy vacationing in different places across the country and the world. This time the diva landed her board in Dehradun. Let’s take a look at all things the actress enjoyed during the vacation.

The diva shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account. In the first picture, Ananya posed in a sports bralette and printed sweatpants. She looked happy and comfortable, enjoying her vacation time. The greenery in the picture makes one wonder how beautiful the place must be.

Everything in the city looked beautiful, even the blue skies. She also took a mandatory mirror selfie flaunting her toned figure in loose ensembles. While the place Ananya stayed is nothing less than a dream. Undoubtedly she had a great time visiting the natural beauty. Every place she visited in Dehradun city was just wow—the streets, gardens, plants, and people.

In addition, she also shared an information board that says to be alert for monkeys. And it says, “Please do not leave your Window/Door open.

Monkeys tend to cross over the rooftop early morning.

Don’t be alarmed by the thumping sound!”

Ananya enjoys a massive fandom on her Instagram account, with 24.4 million followers on her profile.

Ananya Panday's Dehradun Vacation Dairies Is A Must Watch 811731

Ananya Panday's Dehradun Vacation Dairies Is A Must Watch 811732

Ananya Panday's Dehradun Vacation Dairies Is A Must Watch 811733

Ananya Panday's Dehradun Vacation Dairies Is A Must Watch 811734

Ananya Panday's Dehradun Vacation Dairies Is A Must Watch 811735

Ananya Panday's Dehradun Vacation Dairies Is A Must Watch 811736

Ananya Panday's Dehradun Vacation Dairies Is A Must Watch 811737

Ananya Panday's Dehradun Vacation Dairies Is A Must Watch 811738

Ananya Panday's Dehradun Vacation Dairies Is A Must Watch 811739

Ananya Panday's Dehradun Vacation Dairies Is A Must Watch 811740

Did you enjoy Ananya Panday’s vacation dairies? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday's Midnight Cravings
Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday's Midnight Cravings
"It's Hurtful," Ananya Panday About People's Sexist Comments
"It's Hurtful," Ananya Panday About People's Sexist Comments
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Ananya Panday is all proud of her ‘pudding pie’ Rysa, here’s why
Ananya Panday is all proud of her ‘pudding pie’ Rysa, here’s why
Ananya Panday's latest photodump is all hearts (unseen pics alert)
Ananya Panday's latest photodump is all hearts (unseen pics alert)
Ananya Panday’s Unseen childhood picture leaves internet awed, check out
Ananya Panday’s Unseen childhood picture leaves internet awed, check out
Latest Stories
Do You Know? Neha Kakkar Is A Big Dubai Fan
Do You Know? Neha Kakkar Is A Big Dubai Fan
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's Unique Hidden Talent
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's Unique Hidden Talent
Vipul Amrutlal Shah: The game changer of Adah Sharma's career, who got a life-changing break with 'The Kerala Story'
Vipul Amrutlal Shah: The game changer of Adah Sharma's career, who got a life-changing break with 'The Kerala Story'
"I just feel great about it," Pranali Rathod said on being a part of YRKKH
"I just feel great about it," Pranali Rathod said on being a part of YRKKH
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcome baby girl
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcome baby girl
Shubman Gill's iconic snap after IPL 2023 wins hearts
Shubman Gill's iconic snap after IPL 2023 wins hearts
Read Latest News