Ananya Panday’s Unseen childhood picture leaves internet awed, check out

Time and again Ananya Panday has showcased her love for her family. Owing to that, the actress has now shared a set of pictures on her social media handle, to wish her dearest ‘Sona Masi’ on her birthday. Ananya was three at that time, while Sona Masi was just seventeen. The picture looks absolutely adorable. Check below-

Ananya Panday shares unseen childhood picture

In the picture, Ananya can be seen sitting on her Sona Masi’s lap. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The face of a 17-year-old who was forced to babysit a very dramatic 3-year-old. Happy birthday to the best person with the best heart! Love you Sona Masi,”

Work Front

She is set to star in an upcoming untitled cybercrime-thriller film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, known for his exceptional storytelling. This intriguing project promises to delve into the world of cybercrime, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

In addition, Ananya has two more exciting ventures in her kitty. She will be seen along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the eagerly awaited film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ Furthermore, Ananya will be reuniting with Ayushmann Khurrana for the much-anticipated comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2.’

