Ananya Panday’s White Tee With Denim Jeans Is A Must-have Wardrobe Staple

In the world of fashion, Ananya Panday is a renowned name. The heartthrob actress of the town never ceases to capture hearts with her head-turning fashion moments wherever she goes. She steps into fashion like a diva and nails her every look like a pro, from ethereal sarees and bodycon dresses to pantsuits. And today, the actress rocks her look in a simple white tee with denim jeans.

Ananya Panday’s Casual Look

Rocking the simple vibe, Ananya graced her look in a fitting white tee, which she paired with a high waist charcoal black denim jeans. This simple combination looks so attractive that this pair is a must-have wardrobe staple.

Taking cues from Ananya to ace the casual style, you can style this look with an open wavy hairstyle, just like the Dream Girl 2 actress. What adds more beauty is the basic eyeliner accentuating the gorgeousness of the eyes and the nude tangerine lip color that suits the casual charm. With statement toe-point black heels, Ananya Panday looks nothing short of a boss. In contrast, the actress effortlessly elevates her old look in a new way with the Jimmy Choo diamond crossbody bag.

Ananya is an absolute show-stealer. Whether dressed in embellished outfits or casuals, her ability to create something refreshing always surprises her fans.

Did you like Ananya Panday's denim and simple tee style?