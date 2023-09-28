Ananya, Suhana, and Janhvi Serve up some edgy glam in lehenga choli designs [Photos]

Buckle up, fashionistas, because the Bollywood glam squad is back, and this time, they’re giving us major style goals in stunning lehenga choli designs that redefine the word “fabulous.” Get ready to swoon as we delve into the glitzy world of lehenga choli fashion, as showcased by Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. Hold onto your fashion hats; this is going to be a dazzling ride!

Ananya Panday’s Sequinned Showstopper

First up is the radiant Ananya Panday, who’s basically a walking disco ball of style. Picture this: a sleeveless sequinned white bralette that’s all about sass and sparkle. She teams it up with a pleated, long ghera skirt that could rival a red carpet moment any day. To complete the look, she drapes a sleek dupatta and tops it off with a hairbun that’s sleeker than a Bond car. Her minimal makeup and diamond accessories? Absolute show-stoppers. If you’re ready to light up any room, this look is your guiding star.

Recreating Ananya’s Look: Shine bright like a diamond by grabbing a sleeveless sequinned bralette and a pleated, long skirt. Accessorize with your favorite bling, and don’t forget to rock that chic bun!

Janhvi Kapoor’s Sequin Symphony

Janhvi Kapoor takes sequins to a whole new level of elegance. She dons a sleeveless bralette dripping in intricate sequins, paired with a long skirt and a sheer dupatta that’s sheer perfection. Her long, wavy locks flow like a Bollywood waterfall, while bold smokey eyes and nude lips add a touch of mystique. The pièce de résistance? Her diamond accessories scream Hollywood red carpet. Sequins, anyone?

Recreating Janhvi’s Look: Unleash your inner sparkle with a sequinned bralette and a matching long skirt. Go bold with your eye makeup, opt for nude lips, and let those diamonds dazzle.

Suhana Khan’s White Wonderland

Suhana Khan takes us to a magical all-white wonderland. Her deep-neck choli blouse is an artwork in itself, embellished to perfection. She pairs it with a long ghera skirt and a stylish dupatta with a golden border featuring zari work that’s as intricate as your favourite mystery novel. Suhana’s look is all about understated elegance, with a long ponytail, minimal makeup, and a pair of stunning diamond earrings that are simply mesmerizing.

Recreating Suhana’s Look: Channel Suhana’s ethereal charm with an all-white embellished choli blouse and a skirt adorned with subtle golden accents. Keep it simple with makeup, rock a sleek ponytail, and add a touch of sophistication with diamond earrings.

Lehenga Choli Fever: Embrace the Drama

Lehenga cholis are like the Bollywood fairy godmothers of fashion, sprinkling a little magic into our lives. With a stylish blouse, a flowing skirt, and a statement dupatta, they’ve got everything you need to feel like a superstar. So, don’t be shy; experiment with colours, embellishments, and hairstyles that scream “YOU.”

In conclusion, Ananya, Suhana, and Janhvi have given us a dazzling glimpse into the world of lehenga choli fashion. Whether you’re going for sequin dazzle, elegant sequin simplicity, or ethereal white charm, these style tips are your ticket to unleashing your inner Bollywood diva. So, go ahead, make some fashion magic of your own!