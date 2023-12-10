Animal Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s Simple Saree Collections Are No Miss, Check Out

For Indian women, a saree is the ultimate choice for every event. The elegance of a six-yard saree never fails to rule wherever you go. Saree balances simplicity and elegance effortlessly. Serving as the top examples of making saree apt for every event, we take a look into Rashmika Mandanna’s simple saree collections.

1) See-through Black

What can be better than black color? Undoubtedly nothing. Rashmika embraced her ethnicity in a trendy way with this see-through black saree, which pairs with a sleeveless blouse. Her open hairstyle, a dash of makeup, and a statement golden diamond choker elevate her appearance.

2) Wow In Pink

Animal actress ruling over hearts with her soft and mesmerizing avatar. She spreads her charisma in a baby pink saree embellished with small stones. The halter neck backless blouse looks sexy, giving her desi Barbie. The embellished stone gives her saree look a sparkling touch.

3) Divine In White

The National Crush of the Nation, Rashmika proves her elegance in the beautiful white saree. The simple saree with the gold border looks attractive. She pairs her look with a sleeveless blouse, combining Indian and western styles. Her on-point accessories rules over hearts. The actress in every saree style showcases her fashionista vibes.

Which saree of Rashmika Mandanna did you like?