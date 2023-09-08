Movies | Celebrities

Anupama Parameswaran: A muse in abstract saree and plunge-neck blouse

Anupama has unveiled her vibrant desi girl avatar, and it's nothing short of a visual treat. The photos not only showcase her radiating beauty but also celebrate her flawless sense of style. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Sep,2023 06:00:25
Anupama Parameswaran: A muse in abstract saree and plunge-neck blouse 849486

Anupama Parameswaran, the name that resonates with South Indian cinema aficionados, has consistently delivered remarkable performances on the silver screen. But her enchanting charisma doesn’t stop at the movies; she keeps her fans captivated with her engaging social media presence.

In her latest photoshoot, Anupama has unveiled her vibrant desi girl avatar, and it’s nothing short of a visual treat. The photos not only showcase her radiating beauty but also celebrate her flawless sense of style.

Decoding Anupama’s saree saga

Clad in a vivacious abstract print sheer saree, Anupama Parameswaran effortlessly transformed into a desi diva. She elevated her saree game with a sensuous, sleeveless red blouse adorned with intricate self-designs and a daring plunging neckline, setting the fashion bar sky-high.

While she kept her accessories minimal with a trendy choker necklace, her makeup was a masterclass in subtlety. A hint of blush, soft pink eye shadow, and a touch of light pink lipstick complemented her look. Her eyes, however, stole the show with a sultry smoky look that added a dash of drama. Anupama’s naturally-curled tresses flowed freely, parted in the middle, adding a touch of relaxed grace to her ensemble.

In her caption, “An artist’s muse,” she not only exuded charm but also reminded us of her captivating presence both on and off the screen.

Check out-

Anupama Parameswaran: A muse in abstract saree and plunge-neck blouse 849477

Anupama Parameswaran: A muse in abstract saree and plunge-neck blouse 849478

Anupama Parameswaran: A muse in abstract saree and plunge-neck blouse 849479

Anupama Parameswaran: A muse in abstract saree and plunge-neck blouse 849480

Anupama Parameswaran: A muse in abstract saree and plunge-neck blouse 849481

Anupama Parameswaran: A muse in abstract saree and plunge-neck blouse 849482

Anupama Parameswaran: A muse in abstract saree and plunge-neck blouse 849483

Anupama Parameswaran: A muse in abstract saree and plunge-neck blouse 849484

Anupama Parameswaran: A muse in abstract saree and plunge-neck blouse 849485

Apart from her enchanting photoshoots, Anupama Parameswaran continues to make waves in the South Indian film industry with her notable performances. Her talent, beauty, and style have earned her a special place in the hearts of fans, making her a beloved star who effortlessly blends grace with glamour.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Anupama Parameswaran Celebrates 'Onam' In Traditional South Silk Saree With Jagra Bun 846926
Anupama Parameswaran Celebrates ‘Onam’ In Traditional South Silk Saree With Gajra Bun
Anupama Parameswaran Exudes 'Desi Girl' Vibes In Six-Yard Drape 844406
Anupama Parameswaran Exudes ‘Desi Girl’ Vibes In Six-Yard Drape
Ooh La La! Anupama Parameswaran Ups Glamour In Glitter Saree 843941
Ooh La La! Anupama Parameswaran Ups Glamour In Glitter Saree
Here Take Some Quirky Fitness Goals From Anupama Parameswaran 837280
Here Take Some Quirky Fitness Goals From Anupama Parameswaran
Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara 834736
Anupama Parameswaran ‘blue-ming’ in satin ruffle sharara
Have You Seen Anupama Parameswaran's Latest Reel Video Of Showing Baby Picture Vs Now? Watch 780990
Have You Seen Anupama Parameswaran’s Latest Reel Video Of Showing Baby Picture Vs Now? Watch

Latest Stories

Avneet Kaur redefines preppy glam in pink top and blue mini skirt, watch 849584
Avneet Kaur redefines preppy glam in pink top and blue mini skirt, watch
“I don’t have a concrete answer for it,” Anushka Shetty on her long break after Baahubali, read 849586
“I don’t have a concrete answer for it,” Anushka Shetty on her long break after Baahubali, read
TMKOC'S Palak Sindhwani-Sunayana Fozdar Turn 'Gopi,' Grooves To 'Maiya Yashoda' 849580
TMKOC’S Palak Sindhwani-Sunayana Fozdar Turn ‘Gopi,’ Grooves To ‘Maiya Yashoda’
Viral Photo! Meet YRKKH Pranali Rathod’s new ‘lover’ 849415
Viral Photo! Meet YRKKH Pranali Rathod’s new ‘lover’
Kriti Sanon's Blue Crop Top, Denim Shorts, And Skechers Are Trendy Sunny Day Out Glam 849576
Kriti Sanon’s Blue Crop Top, Denim Shorts, And Skechers Are Trendy Sunny Day Out Glam
Avneet Kaur summons ‘swim’ ‘sunny’ n ‘sensuality’ in yellow bikini top and tropical wrap skirt  849411
Avneet Kaur summons ‘swim’ ‘sunny’ n ‘sensuality’ in yellow bikini top and tropical wrap skirt 
Read Latest News