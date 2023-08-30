Anupama Parameswaran Celebrates 'Onam' In Traditional South Silk Saree With Gajra Bun

The gorgeous Anupama Parameswaran is a well-known actress in the South cinema, known for her impeccable fashion choices and beautiful styling sense. Today, the actress celebrates ‘Onam’ in the traditional south silk saree in her latest Instagram photo dump. The actress is embracing her ethnicity in the beautiful avatar.

Anupama Parameswaran Celebrates ‘Onam’ In South Silk Saree

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anupama shared pictures from the ‘Onam’ celebration. For the festive occasion, she wore the traditional South silk saree with a gold border, which she paired contrastingly with a shiny purple blouse with puffy sleeves.

But wait, there is more! The sparkling stones and motif embellished choker necklace and earrings adorn her simple style. She secured her curls in a messy braided hairstyle adorned with the beautiful white gajra that made her look nothing less than a ‘apsara’ from heaven. Her bold, beautiful eyes, minimal makeup, and glossy lips with black bindi add an extra dose of sophistication.

Onam is an Indian harvest festival mostly celebrated by the Hindus of Kerala. Onam commemorates King Mahabali and Vamana. Anupama celebrated the festival with all the rituals and culture. In the series of pictures, she can be seen playing and praying.

Did you like Anupama Parameswaran’s ‘Onam’ look in the South silk saree? Please share with us in the comments.