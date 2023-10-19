Anupama Parameswaran channels inner barbie in hot pink blazer and black co ord set [Photos]

Movies | Celebrities

Anupama Parameswaran channels inner barbie in hot pink blazer and black co ord set

Anupama Parameswaran is here to steal the show in a sizzling hot pink blazer and black co-ord set that's turning heads and setting hearts aflutter! In a recent fashion escapade, the South Indian sensation channelled her inner Barbie doll, exuding charm, elegance, and a splash of playful pizzazz that's sure to leave you swooning

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Oct,2023 12:15:31
Anupama Parameswaran is here to steal the show in a sizzling hot pink blazer and black co-ord set that’s turning heads and setting hearts aflutter! In a recent fashion escapade, the South Indian sensation channelled her inner Barbie doll, exuding charm, elegance, and a splash of playful pizzazz that’s sure to leave you swooning. With a dash of glamour and a dollop of confidence, Anupama has proven that she’s not just a star; she’s a fashion icon, and she’s here to dazzle us all in her own unique style. Let’s dive into the mesmerizing world of Anupama’s haute couture adventure and discover why she’s the life-sized Barbie we all secretly wish to be!

Anupama Parameswaran stuns in co ord set

Anupama Parameswaran is turning up the heat with her sizzling style choices. She’s taken the fashion world by storm, rocking a daring black bralette that exudes confidence, paired with low-waisted black pants that are giving us major fashion envy. To cinch it all together with a dash of brilliance, she threw on a hot pink blazer suit that’s nothing short of a fashion masterpiece. Anupama proves that she’s not just a star; she’s a style wizard who knows how to turn the spotlight on herself!

But the magic doesn’t stop there. Anupama’s beautiful curly ponytail is the ultimate cherry on top, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble. Her minimal makeup perfectly complements the vibrant blazer, letting her natural beauty shine through. She channels charm, all wrapped up in this stylish outfit.

In her own words, she admitted to a change of heart, saying, “I thought I hate pink… Guess not anymore.” Well, we can all agree that pink and Anupama are a match made in fashion heaven. Her infectious enthusiasm shines through as she captions her photo series with, “Love this series” And we can’t help but fall in love with it too!

As for the details that complete this stunning look, she graciously shares her outfit credit with the tag, “@ewoke.studio.” Her makeup artistry skills? Well, they’re all her own, as she proudly states, “MUA: myself.” And let’s not forget the bling – her elegant jewelry is courtesy of “@thetrinkaholic.” Anupama Parameswaran has not just stolen the spotlight; she’s given us all a masterclass in how to dazzle in style!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

