ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Anupama Parameswaran Exudes 'Desi Girl' Vibes In Six-Yard Drape

Anupama Parameswaran is a South beauty who has regularly impressed fans with her style. She turns a desi girl in a six-yard drape in the recent photo dump. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Aug,2023 09:15:12
Anupama Parameswaran Exudes 'Desi Girl' Vibes In Six-Yard Drape 844406

Anupama Parameswaran is back to make hearts flutter in her mesmerizing avatar in a desi twirl. She loves to flaunt her style in traditional flair, and this time, the beauty embraced her ethnicity in a stunning black saree. Her captivating avatar says, “I’m here to make jaws drop.”

Anupama Parameswaran’s Desi Girl Vibe In Six-Yard Drape

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anupama treats her fans with her jaw-dropping desi-ness in the stunning black saree paired with a sequin embellished slip blouse. Her black saree has colorful details that attract our attention. The diva has often embraced her love for saree in diff shades and styles, and we can’t get enough of her mesmerizing beauty.

What’s more? She adds a pinch of sophistication with the stud earrings. Her low makeup, blushed cheeks, pink lips, and black bindi adorns her desi girl vibes. However, like always, her dense open curls caught our attention. Throughout the photos, Anupama amazed us with her striking poses. Her sunkissed glow and elegance have always made jaws drop. And this black six-yard style is no exception.

In addition, her caption relates to her desi-ness as she writes, “Not a typical girl you meet at parties.”

Anupama Parameswaran Exudes 'Desi Girl' Vibes In Six-Yard Drape 844402

Anupama Parameswaran Exudes 'Desi Girl' Vibes In Six-Yard Drape 844403

Anupama Parameswaran Exudes 'Desi Girl' Vibes In Six-Yard Drape 844404

Anupama Parameswaran Exudes 'Desi Girl' Vibes In Six-Yard Drape 844405

So did you enjoy Anupama Parameswaran’s desi girl vibes in the stunning set of pictures? Please share with us in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ooh La La! Anupama Parameswaran Ups Glamour In Glitter Saree 843941
Ooh La La! Anupama Parameswaran Ups Glamour In Glitter Saree
Here Take Some Quirky Fitness Goals From Anupama Parameswaran 837280
Here Take Some Quirky Fitness Goals From Anupama Parameswaran
Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara 834736
Anupama Parameswaran ‘blue-ming’ in satin ruffle sharara
Have You Seen Anupama Parameswaran's Latest Reel Video Of Showing Baby Picture Vs Now? Watch 780990
Have You Seen Anupama Parameswaran’s Latest Reel Video Of Showing Baby Picture Vs Now? Watch
Anupama Parameswaran is divine beauty to behold in saree, see pic 780699
Anupama Parameswaran is divine beauty to behold in saree, see pic
Anupama Parameswaran Looks Gorgeous In A Copper Peach Floral Printed Saree 779178
Anupama Parameswaran Looks Gorgeous In A Copper Peach Floral Printed Saree
Latest Stories
Mother To Be Disha Parmar Flaunts Pregnancy Glow In Blue Shirt; Sneak Peek 844420
Mother To Be Disha Parmar Flaunts Pregnancy Glow In Blue Shirt; Sneak Peek
Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into Directorial Avatar On Set; Watch 844392
Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into Directorial Avatar On Set; Watch
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Goes 'Easy' And 'Breezy' In Yellow Maxi Dress 844390
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Goes ‘Easy’ And ‘Breezy’ In Yellow Maxi Dress
Take A Look At Anushka Sen's Vacation Dairies Across The Globe With Family 844385
Take A Look At Anushka Sen’s Vacation Dairies Across The Globe With Family
Sunny Deol's Gadar Is Based On Real Life Love Story? Check Out 843587
Sunny Deol’s Gadar Is Based On Real Life Love Story? Check Out
Watch: Urfi Javed’s tree-transitioning moment is surreal 843684
Watch: Urfi Javed’s tree-transitioning moment is surreal
Read Latest News