Anupama Parameswaran Exudes 'Desi Girl' Vibes In Six-Yard Drape

Anupama Parameswaran is back to make hearts flutter in her mesmerizing avatar in a desi twirl. She loves to flaunt her style in traditional flair, and this time, the beauty embraced her ethnicity in a stunning black saree. Her captivating avatar says, “I’m here to make jaws drop.”

Anupama Parameswaran’s Desi Girl Vibe In Six-Yard Drape

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anupama treats her fans with her jaw-dropping desi-ness in the stunning black saree paired with a sequin embellished slip blouse. Her black saree has colorful details that attract our attention. The diva has often embraced her love for saree in diff shades and styles, and we can’t get enough of her mesmerizing beauty.

What’s more? She adds a pinch of sophistication with the stud earrings. Her low makeup, blushed cheeks, pink lips, and black bindi adorns her desi girl vibes. However, like always, her dense open curls caught our attention. Throughout the photos, Anupama amazed us with her striking poses. Her sunkissed glow and elegance have always made jaws drop. And this black six-yard style is no exception.

In addition, her caption relates to her desi-ness as she writes, “Not a typical girl you meet at parties.”

So did you enjoy Anupama Parameswaran’s desi girl vibes in the stunning set of pictures? Please share with us in the comments.