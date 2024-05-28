Anupama Parameswaran Exudes Gothic Vibe In Black Blouse-Skirt With Bold Eyes

Anupama Parameswaran is a renowned actress in the South Indian industry. She is spreading her charm through her on-screen appearance and is getting back-to-back films. Besides that, the actress is making it big in the fashion world. With her every new look, she inspires many. In her recent look, the diva exudes gothic charm in an all-black ensemble. Let’s dive into her full look.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Gothic Look

Anupama is undeniably on top when it comes to slaying looks with simplicity. With her sense of fashion, she creates a masterpiece combining simplicity and elegance, just like her new look in an all-black ensemble. The diva wore a chic black blouse featuring unusual sleeves which looked like wings. She pairs her look with a black skirt featuring pleated details, making it look like a saree. Anupama looks nothing short of a fairytale devil in the chic black look.

But wait, that’s not all! The bold black kajal and eyeliner highlight her huge eyes, making her look intimidating. Shiny cheeks and tinted red lips elevate her appearance. Her long, lush, curly hair, styled in a bun, gives her a mess-free look. The black small bindi adds a desi touch. To add an extra dose of sophistication, she opted for oxidized jhumkas and bangles.

In the striking moments, Anupama showcased her stunning appearance. In one photo, she looked like she was looking into the camera, and her eyes were speaking to us. With her Gothic vibe in black, the actress looks oh-so-breathtaking.