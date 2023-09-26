Anupama Parameswaran In Modern Or Nitya Menon In Traditional: Whose Saree Style Is Gorgeous?

Saree the ultimate choice for everyone wherever you go. The love for this drape is never gonna fade. And our South beauties prove that with their fashion book in sarees. Whether style it in a traditional way or modern, nothing can beat its aura. Recently, Anupama Parameswaran and Nitya Menon graced their look in sarees.

Anupama Parameswaran In Modern Saree Style

In her latest Instagram dump, the gorgeous Anupama Parameswaran can be seen flaunting her charm in the black and white video clip. She looks sizzling in the plain multi-color saree paired with a sultry slip blouse. The round choker necklace and minimal makeup complete her look. Throughout the video, she keeps us hooked with her gorgeous looks.

Nitya Menon In Traditional Saree Style

On the other hand, the stunning Nitya Menon opts for a vintage traditional look in a cotton saree with a red embroidered border. She paired it with a green frills border. The gold necklace, earrings, and gajra braids accessories her traditional look. The smokey eye makeup with the bold red bindi and red mehendi designs completes her vintage look.

Comparing the duo, it is hard to say who wins over whom. But one thing is sure: Anupama and Nitya nailed their respective looks, and we couldn’t resist praising them.

However, whose glam do you find gorgeous? Let us know in the comments.