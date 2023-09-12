Anupama Parameswaran Makes Fans Sigh 'Ufff' With Her Sultry Dance Moves In Blue Saree And Blouse

Anupama Parameswaran‘s saree saga has become a hot topic on the internet, making fans fascinated and intrigued. Today, the diva once again slays her desi-ness in a saree. However, only this, she is making fans’ jaws drop with her sultry dance moves, and we couldn’t resist but sigh ‘Ufff.’

Anupama Parameswaran Blue Saree Style

In the shared dance video, Anupama is wearing a teal blue plain saree. She adds a touch of modern style with the think slip-bustier blouse, defining her jaw-dropping curves. As usual, she left her dense curls open and played with her mesmerizing beauty. The basic eye makeover, tinted lips, and a bindi on her forehead are like a cherry on the cake. With the long earrings, she increases the glamour quotient.

The grand catch of her style is the transparent block heels, elevating her picturesque desi glam. Anupama enjoys her moody day dancing on ‘Ora Kannala’ from the movie Udhayam NH4. With her sultry moves and curvaceous midriff, the diva makes fans sigh ‘Ufff’.

Well, we thank Anupama for sharing insights from her personal life and moody day. The actress revealed the reason behind this new dance, which is nothing but because she loved the song.

So, did you enjoy Anupama Parameswaran’s sultry dance moves on ‘Ora Kannala’? Let us know in the comments.