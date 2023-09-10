Movies | Celebrities

Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier

Anupama Parameswaran's saree choices have consistently been a topic of fascination and intrigue. Her ability to captivate us with her sensuous saree ensembles is nothing short of remarkable

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Sep,2023 20:40:44
Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier 850250

Anupama Parameswaran‘s saree choices have consistently been a topic of fascination and intrigue. Her ability to captivate us with her sensuous saree ensembles is nothing short of remarkable. Today, we’re delving into a memorable Women’s Day post, where she celebrated her femininity with a striking fashion statement.

Decoding Anupama’s look

In this particular throwback moment, Anupama adorned herself in a sheer georgette saree adorned with vibrant, multicoloured floral patterns. The choice of fabric and design showcased her keen eye for elegance and sensuality, blending tradition with modern aesthetics.

What truly elevated her ensemble was the sleeveless, embellished bustier black blouse, which added a touch of contemporary glamour to the traditional attire. Anupama’s knack for staying ahead of fashion trends was evident in this choice.

Her cascading curls, reminiscent of a dreamy waterfall, framed her face beautifully and added an enchanting allure to her overall look. It’s safe to say that her hair could easily have a fan following of its own!

Turning our attention to her makeup, her sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes, and nude pink lips exuded an understated yet powerful charm. Less was certainly more in this case, as it accentuated her natural beauty flawlessly.

Completing the ensemble were subtle but significant details – a black bindi and a pair of delicate ear studs. These elements provided the finishing touches, underscoring the fusion of tradition and modernity in her outfit.

Check out pictures-

Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier 850251

Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier 850252

Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier 850253

Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier 850254

Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier 850255

Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier 850256

Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier 850257

Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier 850258

Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier 850259

Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier 850260

Are you in awe already? Because we definitely are!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Anupama Parameswaran: A muse in abstract saree and plunge-neck blouse 849486
Anupama Parameswaran: A muse in abstract saree and plunge-neck blouse
Anupama Parameswaran Celebrates 'Onam' In Traditional South Silk Saree With Jagra Bun 846926
Anupama Parameswaran Celebrates ‘Onam’ In Traditional South Silk Saree With Gajra Bun
Anupama Parameswaran Exudes 'Desi Girl' Vibes In Six-Yard Drape 844406
Anupama Parameswaran Exudes ‘Desi Girl’ Vibes In Six-Yard Drape
Ooh La La! Anupama Parameswaran Ups Glamour In Glitter Saree 843941
Ooh La La! Anupama Parameswaran Ups Glamour In Glitter Saree
Here Take Some Quirky Fitness Goals From Anupama Parameswaran 837280
Here Take Some Quirky Fitness Goals From Anupama Parameswaran
Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara 834736
Anupama Parameswaran ‘blue-ming’ in satin ruffle sharara

Latest Stories

Rain halts thrilling India vs. Pakistan clash in 2023 Asia Cup Super Four Match, Inspection on ground 850336
Rain halts thrilling India vs. Pakistan clash in 2023 Asia Cup Super Four Match, Inspection on ground
Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe 850239
Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe
Glowing in and out! How to get smooth flawless skin like Shanaya Kapoor 850229
Glowing in and out! How to get smooth flawless skin like Shanaya Kapoor
Siddharth Nigam, Bhuvan Bam’s guide to nail ‘smart casual’ men dress code 850218
Siddharth Nigam, Bhuvan Bam’s guide to nail ‘smart casual’ men dress code
Reports Of Gadar 2 VFX Enhancement Are False 850300
Reports Of Gadar 2 VFX Enhancement Are False
Applause Entertainment & Aparna Sen Collaborate On A Hardhitting Game-Changing Film 850304
Applause Entertainment & Aparna Sen Collaborate On A Hardhitting Game-Changing Film
Read Latest News