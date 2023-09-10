Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier

Anupama Parameswaran‘s saree choices have consistently been a topic of fascination and intrigue. Her ability to captivate us with her sensuous saree ensembles is nothing short of remarkable. Today, we’re delving into a memorable Women’s Day post, where she celebrated her femininity with a striking fashion statement.

Decoding Anupama’s look

In this particular throwback moment, Anupama adorned herself in a sheer georgette saree adorned with vibrant, multicoloured floral patterns. The choice of fabric and design showcased her keen eye for elegance and sensuality, blending tradition with modern aesthetics.

What truly elevated her ensemble was the sleeveless, embellished bustier black blouse, which added a touch of contemporary glamour to the traditional attire. Anupama’s knack for staying ahead of fashion trends was evident in this choice.

Her cascading curls, reminiscent of a dreamy waterfall, framed her face beautifully and added an enchanting allure to her overall look. It’s safe to say that her hair could easily have a fan following of its own!

Turning our attention to her makeup, her sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes, and nude pink lips exuded an understated yet powerful charm. Less was certainly more in this case, as it accentuated her natural beauty flawlessly.

Completing the ensemble were subtle but significant details – a black bindi and a pair of delicate ear studs. These elements provided the finishing touches, underscoring the fusion of tradition and modernity in her outfit.

Check out pictures-

Are you in awe already? Because we definitely are!