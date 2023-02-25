The well-known Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran is renowned for having stunning curly hair. On her social media sites, she frequently posted the steps she takes to take care of her hair, giving her fans who have curly hair advice.

Employ a sulfate-free shampoo. Anupama Parameswaran advises using a sulfate-free shampoo since it does not deplete the hair of its natural oils, which is crucial for curly hair. Sulfates can also dry out the hair and make it frizzy, which can harm curly hair.

Regularly condition your hair because it tends to be drier than straight hair. Anupama Parameswaran advises utilizing a decent using high-quality conditioner and rinsing it off after a few minutes. She also advises applying a leave-in conditioner to the hair to keep it nourished all day.

When your hair is dry, avoid combing: It’s better to detangle curly hair while it’s damp because it can get knotted easily. Anupama Parameswaran recommends against combing dry hair since it can break and damage the hair.

A diffuser can help you minimize frizz when drying your hair, according to Anupama Parameswaran. When using a diffuser, heat is more evenly dispersed and the hair is exposed to less heat, which is crucial for curly hair.

Natural oils should be used, according to Anupama Parameswaran, like argan oil or coconut oil to keep the hair hydrated and stop dryness. These oils support healthy hair maintenance by nourishing the hair.

Avoid using heat styling equipment on curly hair: Tools like straighteners and curling irons can cause damage. Anupama Parameswaran suggests appreciating your natural curls rather than using heat treatment.

Curly hair can become frizzy and tangled while you’re sleeping, so take precautions. Anupama Parameswaran advises using a satin pillowcase or donning a satin hat while sleeping to protect your hair.

You can maintain the health, moisture, and frizz-free condition of your curly hair by using these recommendations from Anupama Parameswaran. Because every person’s hair is different, it’s crucial to establish a regimen and locate the products that work best for you.