Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi's heartfelt birthday wishes for their special people

Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi, the leading ladies of Bollywood are avid social media users. While we love them for their individual work on the screen, here’s how these beauties are keeping us all impressed with their special birthday posts for the friends from the industry. Check below-

Anushka Sharma’s birthday wish for Gabriel

Anushka Sharma wishes her wedding hair stylist Gabriel on his birthday. She shared a picture of Gabriel wishing him with a beautiful note.

Gabriel Georgiou, a hairstylist extraordinaire who reigns over Hollywood with his flair and expertise. This master of coiffure basks in a life that epitomizes glamour, intensity, and a whirlwind of A-list celebrities.

Back in the 1990s, Gabriel soared to the pinnacle of success, amassing a fortune and immersing himself in the most tantalizing soirées. His artistic touch graced the tresses of icons like Cate Blanchett and Robert Downey Jr., with his exquisite hairstyles sauntering down the illustrious red carpets and gracing the pages of esteemed publications such as Vanity Fair and Vogue. In those moments, Gabriel Georgiou possessed it all, the epitome of a golden era.

Nora Fatehi’s birthday wish for Marianna Mukuchyan

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram stories to share a stunning picture with Marianna Mukuchyan. Both the ladies looking stunning in their casuals, gave off some major friendship goals. While Nora wished her on her birthday.

Marianna Mukuchyan is a popular celebrity makeup artist. She has given the best looks to so many stars all across the industry. Check out below-