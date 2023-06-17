ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh's heartwarming wishes for special person

Anushka Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh are two individuals who always grab a lot of love and attention among the masses. Well, it's now time to check out the latest that's happening at their end and whom they have wished on social media

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 Jun,2023 09:48:44
Anushka Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh are two of the prettiest and most enigmatic actresses that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. While Anushka Sharma is a lot senior to Rakul Preet Singh in terms of age and experience, Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand started her career much later in the Hindi entertainment industry and ever since then, she’s got her share of success and fame. While Anushka is best known for her good work as an actress as well as a dancer in the Hindi entertainment industry, Rakul is literally slaying as an actress, dancer, reality show judge and we have so far loved all of it.

Both Anushka Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh are absolute slayers in the true sense of the term and that’s why, come what may, they can literally melt hearts and make people melt in awe in any outfit of their choice. Well, right now, we see them both sharing a super cute and adorable birthday wish for someone for whom they both have a lot of respect. Well, it’s none other than the amazing and legendary director Imtiaz Ali. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding, right folks? Brilliant and sensational, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

