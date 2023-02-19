Four of Bollywood’s most well-liked actresses are Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Alia Bhatt. Their talent and attractive smiles have all won the audience’s affection. So let’s explore their professional backgrounds and the unique qualities of their smiles.

Anushka Sharma

The 2008 movie “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi,” which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, marked Anushka Sharma’s acting debut. Since then, she has been in several critically acclaimed movies, including “Band Baaja Baaraat,” “PK,” “Sultan,” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.” The screen is brightened and made contagious by Anushka’s smile. One of the most in-demand actors in Bollywood, she exudes effortless charm and natural beauty.

Kiara Advani

2014 saw the debut of actor Kiara Advani, who appeared in the movie “Fugly.” She rose to fame for her role in “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” and afterwards appeared in hit movies like “Kabir Singh,” “Good Newwz,” and “Laxmii.” Kiara has a beautiful smile that only adds to her allure. Her fans adore her for her cheery demeanour and capacity to brighten any space.

Kriti Sanon

With the release of “Heropanti” in 2014, Kriti Sanon made her acting debut. After receiving praise for her role in “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” she went on to star in hit movies, including “Luka Chuppi,” “Housefull 4,” and “Mimi.” Kriti has a lovely smile that fits with her neighbour girl persona. Her fans adore her for her naive charm and sweetness.

Alia Bhatt

In 2012, Alia Bhatt made her acting debut in the movie “Student of the Year.” Her roles in the film “Highway” and “2 States” brought her praise, and she went on to star in hit movies, including “Raazi,” “Gully Boy,” and “Kalank.” Alia has an alluring smile that enhances her natural beauty. Her fans like her for her actress adaptability and capacity to capture various personalities.

In conclusion, Bollywood has produced several great females who have established themselves, like Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Alia Bhatt. Their attractive grins have only served to enhance their allure. In addition to their talent, their fans adore them for their contagious spirits and radiant smiles.

Source: pinkvilla, ndtv,