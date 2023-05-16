ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sharma's special message for 'Dhak Dhak' queen Madhuri Dixit

Anushka Sharma is one of the finest and most loved actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry and she's been a part of the fraternity for more than a decade. Check out her special message for the one and only Madhuri Dixit and what she feels about the legendary Bollywood actress

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
16 May,2023 10:25:23
Anushka Sharma is one of the most beautiful and gorgeous actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva has been a part of the Indian film industry since the year 2009 and well, she’s certainly made the most out of her stunning debut in the entertainment space. She made her debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Rab Nr Bana Di Jodi’ and well, ever since then, she’s only grown from strength to strength to become one of the finest in the country. Her admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, people never miss out on any opportunity to showcase love and affection to her.

Right now, Anushka Sharma is currently grabbing a lot of attention for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress for which she’s actively shooting and dubbing from her end. Amidst all this, Anushka Sharma has also taken to her social media handle to pen a heartfelt and adorable wish for the one and only Madhuri Dixit and well, we are absolutely in love with her and how. Well, do you want to check out and understand what exactly she’s written from her end? Well, the post below will give you a clear idea. Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational, right folks? Very cute and adorable on her behalf, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, we at IWMBuzz wish the actress all the best for Chakda Xpress. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

