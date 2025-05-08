Anushka Sharma Walks Away in Viral Clip; What Really Happened?

This is the first appearance of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the incident of liking Avneet Kaur’s photo.

A video is rapidly going viral on social media where Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reached a restaurant in Bengaluru for a dinner date, but till now, everything seems fine. Still, fans are noticing that in the video, when Virat Kohli gives his hand to Anushka Sharma to step out of the car, she does not hold his hand but gets down with the support of the car. Fans speculate that all this is happening because Virat Kohli posted Anushka Sharma’s picture.

Recently, there was an incident where Virat Kohli’s name was seen on Avneet Kaur’s photo’s liked section, after which fans called out Virat Kohli, and it was informed from Virat’s account that this happened due to the algorithm.

In the post, he had said, I would like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm has mistakenly registered an interaction. There was no intention behind this. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.

https://x.com/KohliSensation/status/1919856979817668718?

Well, now it is just speculation that there may be some problem between Anushka and Virat, but it cannot be said with certainty.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma started dating in 2013, got married in 2017 in Italy in December, Anushka gave birth to their first daughter, Vamika, in 2021, and their son Akaay in 2024.