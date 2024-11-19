Anushka Sharma applauds Roger Federer’s heart-warming long note for Rafael Nadal

Actress Anushka Sharma couldn’t help but reshare the long note tennis legend Roger Federer penned for another tennis legend, longtime rival and dear friend Rafael Nadal as he is on the last stretch of his tennis career. She also included a heart emoji appreciating the same.

Roger Federer has penned a moving tribute to his longtime rival and friend, Rafael Nadal, as the Spanish tennis star prepares to step away from the sport. The note, shared on Federer’s social media, reflects on their two-decade-long rivalry, friendship, and shared journey in professional tennis.

In the letter, Federer recalls their early encounters, including Nadal’s breakthrough victory in Miami in 2004 when he defeated Federer, then the world number one. Federer noted how Nadal’s intensity and unique rituals—like arranging water bottles meticulously and his on-court routines—made him stand out from the beginning. He acknowledged that facing Nadal, particularly on clay, pushed him to adapt his game and elevate his own performance.

“You challenged me in ways no one else could,” Federer wrote, highlighting the impact Nadal had on his career and their mutual influence in shaping modern tennis.

Federer also reminisced about memorable moments off the court, including their promotional events and charity matches. He mentioned their 2020 exhibition match in Cape Town, South Africa, which drew a record-breaking crowd of over 50,000 spectators. He also touched on the unique half-grass, half-clay court match they played, which symbolized their contrasting styles of play.

One of the most poignant memories Federer shared was their doubles match at the Laver Cup in 2022, which marked Federer’s farewell to professional tennis. Nadal partnered with Federer in that match, and both players were visibly emotional during the event. Federer called the moment “one of the most special” of his career.

The Swiss maestro also praised Nadal’s contributions beyond the court, particularly through the Rafa Nadal Academy, which has trained numerous young players, including Federer’s own children. He expressed gratitude for their friendship and collaboration in promoting tennis globally.

As Nadal approaches the conclusion of his illustrious career, Federer emphasized his admiration for Nadal’s achievements, including his historic 14 French Open titles. He also conveyed his support for Nadal’s future endeavors, promising to cheer for him in whatever comes next.

Federer concluded the note by expressing gratitude to Nadal’s family and team for their role in his success, stating, “Your old friend is always cheering for you.”

The heartfelt letter has resonated with fans and athletes alike, highlighting the camaraderie and mutual respect between two of tennis’s greatest players. Apart from Anushka Sharma, many others also appreciated the gesture and the lovely note.

As Nadal prepares for the final chapter of his career, Federer’s letter serves as a reminder of the deep bond they share and the lasting legacy both have left in the world of tennis.